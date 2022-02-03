The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the December 31st total of 3,890,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of BNS stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,325,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,657. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $53.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.63.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 695,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,766,000 after acquiring an additional 28,548 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 250,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,403,000 after purchasing an additional 56,800 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,808,307 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,169,000 after purchasing an additional 177,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 599,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,892,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

