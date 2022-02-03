The 600 Group (LON:SIXH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.69

Shares of The 600 Group PLC (LON:SIXH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 13.69 ($0.18) and traded as low as GBX 12.58 ($0.17). The 600 Group shares last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.18), with a volume of 58,193 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.86 million and a P/E ratio of 66.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.68.

The 600 Group Company Profile (LON:SIXH)

The 600 Group PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes machine tools, precision engineered components, and industrial laser systems in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Machine Tools and Precision Engineered Components; and Industrial Laser Systems.

