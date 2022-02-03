TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.41.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TFII shares. Scotiabank raised their price target on TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TFI International from C$165.00 to C$160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Get TFI International alerts:

Shares of TFII stock opened at $100.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average is $105.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. TFI International has a 52 week low of $68.83 and a 52 week high of $120.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TFI International by 1.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,200,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,505,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 405,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,459,000 after purchasing an additional 348,965 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the second quarter worth about $27,158,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of TFI International by 528.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 225,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,295,000 after purchasing an additional 189,672 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of TFI International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 167,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.