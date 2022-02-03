Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC

Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 50.8% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,297,000 after purchasing an additional 16,512 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,019,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,589,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of TPL opened at $1,114.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66 and a beta of 2.23. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $856.36 and a fifty-two week high of $1,773.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,192.43 and its 200-day moving average is $1,280.10.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 62.35%. The company had revenue of $123.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 35.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.18%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.