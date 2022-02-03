Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.15-4.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.65-2.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Tetra Tech also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS.

Shares of TTEK traded up $5.06 on Thursday, reaching $145.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.15. Tetra Tech has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.78%.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 5,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.04, for a total value of $1,010,607.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.18, for a total transaction of $516,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock valued at $19,588,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,853 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

