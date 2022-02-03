Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ TTEK traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. The company had a trading volume of 334,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.15. Tetra Tech has a 12 month low of $116.01 and a 12 month high of $192.91.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.