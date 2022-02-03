Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Issues Earnings Results

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $679.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Tetra Tech’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Tetra Tech updated its Q2 guidance to $0.86-0.91 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $4.15-4.30 EPS.

NASDAQ:TTEK traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 334,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,699. Tetra Tech has a 1-year low of $116.01 and a 1-year high of $192.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is presently 18.78%.

In other Tetra Tech news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tetra Tech stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Tetra Tech worth $30,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tetra Tech declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTEK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.