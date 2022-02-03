Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Increased by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,171 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 1.5% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,630,339 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,243,615,000 after purchasing an additional 297,926 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,574,365,000 after purchasing an additional 31,814 shares during the period. 40.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $941.56.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 676,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,185.89, for a total transaction of $802,624,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,247,722 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,021,407 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $14.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $919.88. The company had a trading volume of 345,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,169,998. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,021.04 and a 200 day moving average of $897.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $923.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $539.49 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.