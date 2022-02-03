Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets to “Buy”

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.00.

TSCDY stock opened at $12.31 on Wednesday. Tesco has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $12.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Tesco Plc engages in the retailing and retail banking. It operates through the following segments: UK and ROI, Central Europe, Asia, and Tesco Bank. The UK and ROI segment caters to the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland. The Central Europe segment covers the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and Slovakia.

