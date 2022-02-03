Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ternium from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Ternium by 58.3% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 14.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TX traded down $2.09 on Friday, reaching $39.83. The company had a trading volume of 57,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,590. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.73. Ternium had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ternium will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

About Ternium

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

