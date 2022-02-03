Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.92, for a total transaction of $336,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,704 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,082 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $117.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.37. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $885.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.21%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.58.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

