TENT Price Hits $0.0203 on Exchanges (TENT)

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded up 22.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One TENT coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TENT has traded 60.7% higher against the US dollar. TENT has a market cap of $786,324.54 and $80,218.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.18 or 0.00270915 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00079575 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.64 or 0.00101783 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003299 BTC.

About TENT

TENT (TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. The official website for TENT is tent.app . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

