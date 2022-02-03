Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Earnings Beat

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 54,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 939,105 shares.The stock last traded at $51.91 and had previously closed at $51.40.

The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $149.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Tenable’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tenable in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $230,747.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tenable by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 75,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,200,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 339,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,710,000 after buying an additional 167,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable Company Profile (NASDAQ:TENB)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

