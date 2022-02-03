Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Raised to $63.00 at Morgan Stanley

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

TENB has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Tenable from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $64.45.

Tenable stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $35.32 and a fifty-two week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.17 and a beta of 1.66.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Tenable had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $149.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenable will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $358,941.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 21,780 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $1,170,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,768 shares of company stock worth $6,510,761 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenable by 4.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,004,000 after buying an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenable by 4.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,001,000 after buying an additional 351,797 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tenable by 8.4% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after buying an additional 256,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Tenable by 75.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,192,000 after buying an additional 925,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

