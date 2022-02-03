Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.52

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.52 and last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 4747 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on VIV. Barclays decreased their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group cut Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Telefônica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIV. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,635,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,213,000 after buying an additional 403,268 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Telefônica Brasil during the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 60.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 758,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 286,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 80.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,803 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after buying an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. 7.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (NYSE:VIV)

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

