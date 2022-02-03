Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Acquired by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,640 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 16,054 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,714 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,772 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,514 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 3,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.08, for a total value of $425,317.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,773 shares of company stock valued at $901,428 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $183.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.76.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

