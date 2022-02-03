Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 42,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of THQ stock opened at $23.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.00. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a 12 month low of $20.34 and a 12 month high of $25.92.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. This is an increase from Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THQ. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,995,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,098,000 after acquiring an additional 200,066 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,677,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 879,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,922,000 after buying an additional 29,412 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. The trust’s investment objective is to seek current income and long-term capital appreciation through investing in companies engaged in the healthcare industry, including equity securities, debt securities and pooled investment vehicles.

