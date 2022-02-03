Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Short Interest Down 20.7% in January

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300,000 shares, a decrease of 20.7% from the December 31st total of 1,640,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 661,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TGLS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised shares of Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

Tecnoglass stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 1,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,288. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.05 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.56.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tecnoglass will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is 18.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 388.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 70.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 452.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 395,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,469,000 after purchasing an additional 324,108 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

