Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$54.00 at Scotiabank

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. upped their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a C$55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$43.93.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$41.00 on Monday. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$21.86 and a 12-month high of C$44.15. The stock has a market cap of C$21.86 billion and a PE ratio of 24.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$37.43 and a 200 day moving average of C$33.06.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.