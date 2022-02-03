Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases Shares of 5,000 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Rob Orgel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $378,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total value of $142,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 455,160 shares of company stock valued at $17,666,630 in the last three months.

Shares of NASDAQ FLYW opened at $28.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.59. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.32 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upgraded Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

