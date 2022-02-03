Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $234,000 in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 166.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $128,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kraton in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kraton by 110,433.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Michael Fogarty sold 77,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $3,542,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KRA opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Kraton Co. has a 1 year low of $30.48 and a 1 year high of $46.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.23.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Kraton Company Profile

Kraton Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products primarily derived from pine wood pulping co-products. It operates through the Polymer and Chemical segment. The Polymer segment includes styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers business.

