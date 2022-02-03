Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $240,000 Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 25.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PROS were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in PROS by 326.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in PROS by 33.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the 2nd quarter valued at $267,000. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of PRO opened at $27.99 on Thursday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.32.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative return on equity of 123.71% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total value of $28,884.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,920,223 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

