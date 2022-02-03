Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Holdings in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 53.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 133,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,758 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Globalstar were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the third quarter worth about $35,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the second quarter worth about $49,000. 17.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSAT opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.03. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.39 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. Equities analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSAT shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Globalstar from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

