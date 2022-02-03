Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 5,290 The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 5,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,036,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $175,893,000 after buying an additional 488,687 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 163.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 665,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,612,000 after buying an additional 412,577 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 4,009.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 209,173 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,116,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 279,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,196,000 after buying an additional 38,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,937,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $40.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.09. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.19 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 68.35%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBX. Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

