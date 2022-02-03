TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the December 31st total of 695,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETZ. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TDH by 44.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,362 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TDH during the second quarter worth $396,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in TDH during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TDH by 75.6% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 15,372 shares during the last quarter. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PETZ stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.46. 51,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,264,223. TDH has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

TDH Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of pet food products. Its product categories include pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, and baked pet biscuits. The firm’s products comprises dried meat, fish pet food, cat food, vegetarian pet food, dog chews, wet canned, biscuits, dog leashes, pet toys, and dentifrice products.

