Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Separately, Compass Point upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.17.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -332.53, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.88. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $112.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.96 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.80% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is -1,459.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,093,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,604,000 after acquiring an additional 29,579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 2nd quarter valued at $571,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 27,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (SKT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.