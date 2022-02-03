Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Stock Position Lifted by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 33.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,796 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 34.6% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.5% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 60,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 450,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after purchasing an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.17 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Several analysts have commented on TAK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

