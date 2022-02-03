Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,100 shares, an increase of 43.0% from the December 31st total of 74,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 530.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TISCF opened at $31.86 on Thursday. Taisei has a 52-week low of $29.57 and a 52-week high of $32.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.52.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Taisei from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from 3,490.00 to 3,200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

