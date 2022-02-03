Taiheiyo Cement (OTCMKTS:THYCY) Shares Down 0.6%

Taiheiyo Cement Co. (OTCMKTS:THYCY)’s share price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.07 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Taiheiyo Cement from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

Taiheiyo Cement Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of cement. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Mineral Resources, Environmental Business, Construction Materials, and Others. The Cement segment manufactures cement and ready-mixed concrete. The Mineral Resources segment offers mined aggregates and limestone products.

