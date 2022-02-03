TaaS (TAAS) Achieves Market Cap of $6.82 Million

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last week, TaaS has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One TaaS coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on popular exchanges. TaaS has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004152 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00042449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.74 or 0.00115588 BTC.

TaaS Coin Profile

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund . The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. “

Buying and Selling TaaS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

