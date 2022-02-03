Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Short Interest Update

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the December 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Sysmex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

SSMXY opened at $48.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49 and a beta of 0.15. Sysmex has a 52-week low of $45.37 and a 52-week high of $69.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200-day moving average is $60.22.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

