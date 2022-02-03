Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $375.64.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNPS shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Synopsys from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Synopsys stock traded down $11.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.94. 24,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,717. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Synopsys has a fifty-two week low of $217.69 and a fifty-two week high of $377.60.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.13, for a total value of $4,226,675.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 6,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.12, for a total value of $2,107,170.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,722 shares of company stock worth $85,114,661. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

