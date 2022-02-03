Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Symrise (FRA:SY1) received a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective from equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 2.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SY1. Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($137.08) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) target price on Symrise in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on Symrise in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €146.00 ($164.04) price target on Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €116.00 ($130.34) target price on Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €122.23 ($137.34).

FRA SY1 opened at €108.55 ($121.97) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €123.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €121.49. Symrise has a twelve month low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a twelve month high of €73.48 ($82.56).

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

