Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,900 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 74,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 319.5 days.

BIOVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of BIOVF stock opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.47.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical. The firm focuses on the hematology and immunology therapeutic areas. It also offers specialty treatments in the area of genetics and metabolism. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

