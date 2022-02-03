SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Financial Contrast

SurgePays (NASDAQ:SURG) and Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get SurgePays alerts:

13.5% of Angi shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Angi shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SurgePays and Angi, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SurgePays 0 0 1 0 3.00 Angi 0 3 7 0 2.70

SurgePays presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 143.90%. Angi has a consensus target price of $15.44, indicating a potential upside of 83.43%. Given SurgePays’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SurgePays is more favorable than Angi.

Profitability

This table compares SurgePays and Angi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SurgePays -19.55% N/A -117.33% Angi -3.67% -4.89% -2.70%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SurgePays and Angi’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SurgePays $54.41 million 0.64 -$10.72 million N/A N/A Angi $1.47 billion 2.88 -$6.28 million ($0.12) -70.17

Angi has higher revenue and earnings than SurgePays.

Summary

Angi beats SurgePays on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SurgePays Company Profile

SurgePays, Inc. operates as a technology-driven company, which focuses on building a supply chain software platform as an alternative to traditional wholesale supply chain distribution models. It offers goods and services direct to convenience stores, bodegas, minimarts, tiendas and other corner stores, providing goods and services primarily to the underbanked community. The company was founded on August 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Bartlett, TN.

Angi Company Profile

Angi, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital marketplace for home services. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. It offers consumer services and professional services. The North America segment includes the operations HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List, Handy, mHelpDesk, HomeStars and Fixd Repair. The Europe segment includes the operations of Travaux, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot, CraftJack and Instapro. The company was founded on April 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for SurgePays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SurgePays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.