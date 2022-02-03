Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Issues Earnings Results

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Super Micro Computer updated its Q3 guidance to $0.70-0.90 EPS and its FY22 guidance to at least $3.20 EPS.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.37. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $47.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMCI. Loop Capital upped their target price on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 2,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $124,763.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.