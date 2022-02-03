Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of NYSE SU opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.04. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $30.51.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

