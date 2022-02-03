Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $12,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,522,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 278,517 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Sun Communities by 0.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,763,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,484,000 after purchasing an additional 10,345 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 32.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,740,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,178,000 after acquiring an additional 426,478 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 5.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,661,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,234,000 after acquiring an additional 89,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sun Communities by 6.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,648,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,527,000 after acquiring an additional 102,027 shares during the last quarter. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $193.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.93, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $197.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

