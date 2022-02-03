Sumokoin (SUMO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $65,975.00

Sumokoin (CURRENCY:SUMO) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 3rd. One Sumokoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0478 or 0.00000130 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Sumokoin has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sumokoin has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $65,975.00 worth of Sumokoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.96 or 0.00387303 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000362 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000253 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sumokoin Profile

Sumokoin (CRYPTO:SUMO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2017. Sumokoin’s total supply is 48,397,737 coins and its circulating supply is 41,697,737 coins. Sumokoin’s official Twitter account is @Sumokoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sumokoin is www.sumokoin.org . The Reddit community for Sumokoin is /r/sumokoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sumokoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency forked from Monero. It is a privacy-driven cryptocurrency in which Ring Confidential Transactions (RingCT) are eliminated and the minimum transaction mixins is set to 12, thus providing a truely fungible cryptocurrency. “

Sumokoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sumokoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sumokoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sumokoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

