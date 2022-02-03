Streamr Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $58.18 million and approximately $6.99 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043202 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.42 or 0.00112897 BTC.

About Streamr

Streamr (DATA) is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Buying and Selling Streamr

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

