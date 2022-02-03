Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) Short Interest Update

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 20,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Strattec Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet raised Strattec Security from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of STRT stock traded down $2.14 on Thursday, hitting $38.77. 17,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $153.30 million, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.05. Strattec Security has a 1-year low of $31.89 and a 1-year high of $65.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.59 and its 200 day moving average is $39.23.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.29. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strattec Security will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick J. Hansen sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $33,174.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Strattec Security in the third quarter worth $284,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Strattec Security by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Strattec Security by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC increased its position in Strattec Security by 11.9% in the third quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 37,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Strattec Security by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 597,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,227,000 after buying an additional 40,252 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Strattec Security

STRATTEC Security Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of automotive access control products. Its products include mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys; steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings; latches; power sliding side doors; power lift gates; power deck lids; and door handles.

