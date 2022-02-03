Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Hits New 1-Year High at $20.95

Shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.95 and last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 29142 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEOAY shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Danske upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27.

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

