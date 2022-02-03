Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Lufax Call Options (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 12,191 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 657% compared to the average volume of 1,611 call options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LU shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.74.

LU stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.13. Lufax has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $18.30.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Lufax by 463.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lufax in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lufax in the third quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

