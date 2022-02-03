Stifel Nicolaus Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $74.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. OTR Global lowered shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $65.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $61.49 and a fifty-two week high of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.51.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

