Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ STER traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, hitting $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 318,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,971. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sterling Check will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STER. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

