Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,100 shares, a decline of 24.8% from the December 31st total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MITO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.68. 65,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,546. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.12. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

