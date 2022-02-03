Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $123.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target cut by MKM Partners from $130.00 to $123.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.62.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $93.79 and a 1 year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $107.94 and its 200 day moving average is $112.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth about $416,728,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

