Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price decreased by Stephens from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stephens currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Starbucks from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.62.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $97.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.61. Starbucks has a one year low of $93.79 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $114.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,783 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 25,120 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 753,807 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,282,000 after purchasing an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 57.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,297 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.