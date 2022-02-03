Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Star Diamond Co. (TSE:DIAM) shares were down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. Approximately 150,094 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 517,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$156.22 million and a P/E ratio of -21.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

About Star Diamond (TSE:DIAM)

Star Diamond Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of diamonds in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Star-Orion South Diamond project that is located in the Fort Ã la Corne area of central Saskatchewan; and 33% interest in the Buffalo Hills property located in central Alberta.

