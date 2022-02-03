Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1,023.1% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 128.7% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $174.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.32 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.38. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SWK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho began coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.33.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

